Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Woman shot, seriously injured during jog

A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Responding officers said a 26-year-old woman was out for a run just after 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan approached her, WSMV reported.

Police said two armed people got out of the car and tried to rob the jogger.

Authorities said there was a scuffle and the woman was shot several times in the arm and legs. She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the two people passed by the woman while she was jogging, then doubled back and passed her a second time before jumping out of the car.

Headphones prevented the woman from noticing the vehicle or the suspects until it was too late.

Officials are searching for the people suspected in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle initially struck were transported to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the child was on the property but not inside the...
Smith County sheriff says child not inside residence during officer-involved fatal shooting
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

Power pole knocks out electricity in parts of downtown Longview.
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
FILE - R. Kelly is shown in a booking photo from 2019.
Judge drops R. Kelly sex-abuse charges at prosecutor’s wish
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
President of Tyler Economic Development Council Scott Martinez
Tyler Economic Development announces 412-acre purchase for business development