Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Woman says something told her to buy winning lottery ticket: ‘It felt like a dream’

Lottery officials in South Carolina say a woman had a feeling before buying a winning ticket.
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a woman had a feeling before buying a winning ticket.(Wirestock via Canva)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman says she got a little extra push to recently purchase a winning lottery ticket.

WMBF reports that the woman was driving to work when she said something told her to turn into a food mart in the Aynor area on Highway 501.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman ended up buying a $500,000 Multiplier Money game $10 scratch-off ticket at the store.

She said she initially thought it was a $500 win, but discovered more zeros as she continued scratching.

The woman, who was not identified by lottery officials, said her hands began shaking as she learned she won the $500,000 top prize.

“It felt like a dream and was the most amazing feeling in the world,” she said.

Lottery officials said the woman plans on buying a new home with her winnings.

The South Carolina Lottery shared that the odds of winning the $500,000 scratch-off jackpot is 1 in 660,000.

The Aynor food mart location received a commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle initially struck were transported to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
First Alert Traffic
All lanes of Toll 49 reopened following 18-wheeler crash in Smith County
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the...
Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say
Nobody was injured when this tree crushed a mobile home.
Couple watch tree fall on mobile home in Smith County
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
AP Source: FBI searched Biden’s former office in November
Tentative deadline set for end of Title 42, concerns for border safety rise
Tentative deadline set for end of Title 42, concerns for border safety rise