Tyler Economic Development announces 412-acre purchase for business development

Industrial park will be in area of I-20 in norther part of Smith County.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Economic Development Council has announced the purchase of 412 acres in the northern part of Smith County will be used as an industrial park.

Tyler Interstate Commerce Park will be on I-20. It will be used to develop sites for prospective businesses.

TEDC President Scott Martinez said Smith County commissioners have voted to use $4.5 million in ARPA funding to finance a road from State Highway 155 through the park.

