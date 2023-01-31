Tyler Economic Development announces 412-acre purchase for business development

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Economic Development Council has announced the purchase of 412 acres in the northern part of Smith County will be used as an industrial park.

Tyler Interstate Commerce Park will be on I-20. It will be used to develop sites for prospective businesses.

TEDC President Scott Martinez said Smith County commissioners have voted to use $4.5 million in ARPA funding to finance a road from State Highway 155 through the park.

