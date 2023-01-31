Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies with continued rain/freezing rain and fog through the afternoon. Like yesterday, showers off and on, light rain, and even some sleet will be possible as we go through today, and a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the northwestern counties of our area through tomorrow. The freezing line continues to run generally from Mt. Pleasant to Tyler to Palestine, areas southeast of this line will be warmer and see fewer impacts from this system. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low 30s for some, 40s for others. We are expecting a similar forecast for tomorrow, with more widespread rain and winter precip. possible. Thankfully, tomorrow looks like the end of the winter madness (if you will allow me to call it that), for this week.

Thursday will be another wet day, but temperatures should warm into the 40s across the area. While concerns for winter precip. will be nearly non-existent, flooding will be a concern we have seen nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in the span of a handful of days. The gloomy and wet weather will come to an end by Friday. Friday and this weekend look dry, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal normal values, with lows in the 30s and 40s, and highs in the 50s and 60s. We will stay dry through next Monday before rain returns to the forecast again next Tuesday. Folks, have a great afternoon. Stay dry and warm out there.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

