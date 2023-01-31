Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury trial has begun for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021.

Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. He was the driver in a wreck near the intersection of West Queen Street and North Tenneha Avenue on Jan. 23, 2021. Juarez was heading south on Tenneha Avenue when he crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Marco Antonio Lopez Penado was found dead in the back seat. Two people were seen running away from the scene. Police later found Juarez at his home after they looked up the address on his vehicle.

In opening arguments Tuesday, the state made the argument that Juarez was out partying and drinking. He had been to house parties and was seem driving away after he had been drinking.

The state described gruesome details of the crash and what the victim suffered and said Juarez ran away “like a coward.”

The state said Juarez tried to claim his car was stolen. He had blood on his forearm and under his nails despite trying to wash his hands. They also said Juarez called the victim’s father and lied about the car being stolen.

The state said Juarez left the victim for dead and only cared about covering up his own tracks.

The defense attorney, Kurt Noell, said the crash into the chain link fence and the way it injured and killed the victim was a “freak occurrence.”

Noell said they aim to prove that Juarez did not fail to give reasonable aid because no aid could reasonably be given to someone with such a drastic injury.

Noell said Juarez acted negligently but that this was not a survivable injury.

A woman who lives near the crash site was the first witness. She said she called emergency responders when she heard a boom. Said she only saw two people running away through a peephole.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy said Juarez told him his vehicle was missing and he had tracked it down but did not say how. The deputy said Juarez said he punched a hole in the window on the vehicle and that was why his knuckle was injured.

