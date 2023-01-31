Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death

The defense attorney, Kurt Noell, said the crash into the chain link fence and the way it injured and killed the victim was a “freak occurrence.”
By Stewart Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury trial has begun for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021.

Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. He was the driver in a wreck near the intersection of West Queen Street and North Tenneha Avenue on Jan. 23, 2021. Juarez was heading south on Tenneha Avenue when he crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Marco Antonio Lopez Penado was found dead in the back seat. Two people were seen running away from the scene. Police later found Juarez at his home after they looked up the address on his vehicle.

In opening arguments Tuesday, the state made the argument that Juarez was out partying and drinking. He had been to house parties and was seem driving away after he had been drinking.

The state described gruesome details of the crash and what the victim suffered and said Juarez ran away “like a coward.”

The state said Juarez tried to claim his car was stolen. He had blood on his forearm and under his nails despite trying to wash his hands. They also said Juarez called the victim’s father and lied about the car being stolen.

The state said Juarez left the victim for dead and only cared about covering up his own tracks.

The defense attorney, Kurt Noell, said the crash into the chain link fence and the way it injured and killed the victim was a “freak occurrence.”

Noell said they aim to prove that Juarez did not fail to give reasonable aid because no aid could reasonably be given to someone with such a drastic injury.

Noell said Juarez acted negligently but that this was not a survivable injury.

A woman who lives near the crash site was the first witness. She said she called emergency responders when she heard a boom. Said she only saw two people running away through a peephole.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy said Juarez told him his vehicle was missing and he had tracked it down but did not say how. The deputy said Juarez said he punched a hole in the window on the vehicle and that was why his knuckle was injured.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle initially struck were transported to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the child was on the property but not inside the...
Smith County sheriff says child not inside residence during officer-involved fatal shooting
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death
Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death
Power pole knocks out electricity in parts of downtown Longview.
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
President of Tyler Economic Development Council Scott Martinez
Tyler Economic Development announces 412-acre purchase for business development