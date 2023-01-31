Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning.

The reports came about 8 a.m.

According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.

A SWEPCO crew arrived on scene and had the power back on around 9 a.m. LFD says a tree had not hit the line and it may have snapped because it was rotten.

SWEPCO worked to replace the pole this morning.

