TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oncor spokesman said extra manpower is on hand to handle possible power outages in East Texas.

Tom Trimble, the customer service east region manager for Oncor, said the main concern right now is trees falling and hitting lines.

As of 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, about 900 Oncor customers were without power in Smith County alone.

