Gilmer man gets life for sexual assault of child

(Public Domain Pictures)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man was given a life sentence in prison on Tuesday after facing accusations that he sexually assaulted a child.

Matthew Joseph Savary, 37, must serve at least 30 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. His guilty plea also means he has given up his right to appeal. Should he receive parole, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the state dismissed additional counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor involving the same child.

