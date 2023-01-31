East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winter Storm Warnings for Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Hunt, Delta, and Hopkins Counties until 6 AM on Thursday. Winter Storm Warning for Smith, Wood, Upshur, Camp, Franklin, Titus, Morris Counties until 9 AM on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories for Houston County until Noon on Wednesday and Winter Weather Advisories until 9 AM for Cherokee, Rusk, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, and Cass Counties. In the Winter Storm Warning areas, an additional ¼ to ½ of an inch of ice is possible...in the Winter Weather Advisory areas, an additional 1/10th of an inch of ice is possible. Bridges and Overpasses will be the first to ice over and several are already slick and dangerous. Please go to www.drivetexas.org to check on roadways you will travel on BEFORE you venture out. It is updated often. First Alert Weather Days through Wednesday morning for the icy conditions. Rainfall totals through Thursday may exceed 2″ in some spots, so some flash flooding will be possible. Much of East Texas us under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. The rain should end late on Thursday leaving us with a dry Friday and Weekend. Warming temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend and early next week. A weak cold front on Sunday will do little to rain chances and temperatures, another on Tuesday will bring some rain and then cooler temperatures into the later part of next week. Have a great day and please drive carefully.

