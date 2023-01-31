Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue for many.
More Freezing Rain/Sleet possible/likely over the northwestern areas of East Texas from Palestine to Tyler to Mt. Pleasant.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winter Storm Warnings for Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Hunt, Delta, and Hopkins Counties until 6 AM on Thursday. Winter Storm Warning for Smith, Wood, Upshur, Camp, Franklin, Titus, Morris Counties until 9 AM on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories for Houston County until Noon on Wednesday and Winter Weather Advisories until 9 AM for Cherokee, Rusk, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, and Cass Counties. In the Winter Storm Warning areas, an additional ¼ to ½ of an inch of ice is possible...in the Winter Weather Advisory areas, an additional 1/10th of an inch of ice is possible. Bridges and Overpasses will be the first to ice over and several are already slick and dangerous. Please go to www.drivetexas.org to check on roadways you will travel on BEFORE you venture out. It is updated often. First Alert Weather Days through Wednesday morning for the icy conditions. Rainfall totals through Thursday may exceed 2″ in some spots, so some flash flooding will be possible. Much of East Texas us under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. The rain should end late on Thursday leaving us with a dry Friday and Weekend. Warming temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend and early next week. A weak cold front on Sunday will do little to rain chances and temperatures, another on Tuesday will bring some rain and then cooler temperatures into the later part of next week. Have a great day and please drive carefully.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle initially struck were transported to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
First Alert Traffic
All lanes of Toll 49 reopened following 18-wheeler crash in Smith County
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 1-31-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips