Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle initially struck were transported to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the child was on the property but not inside the...
Smith County sheriff says child not inside residence during officer-involved fatal shooting

Latest News

Anthony Lowe Jr., a double amputee, was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Family demands justice after double amputee dies in officer-involved shooting
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to...
Small Pennsylvania town ready for Groundhog Day
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom...
Cindy Williams of 'Laverne & Shirley' dies at 75