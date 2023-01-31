Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Couple watch tree fall on mobile home in Smith County

A married couple said they were right outside their mobile home when a tree feel and crushed it.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A married couple said they were right outside their mobile home when a tree feel and crushed it.

The tree fell after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Harold Howard said he had been living in the home for the past eight months. He was able to get his animals out safely.

The home is located in the 5300 block of Wind Dancer, north of Tyler.

Howard said he was just four feet away from the home when the tree fell. He nor his wife were injured.

