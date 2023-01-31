Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched

Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance. (WXYZ, DETROIT POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem, police said.

“We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to find the answer to,” Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Monday. “The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us.”

The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker.

They were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled.

Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night.

“I just beg for help, for anything. I need answers and, if it comes to it, I need closure, because I will never forget and I will never stop,” Taylor Perrin said.

She said Kelly was working, taking college classes and polishing his rap skills — a turnaround after a robbery case.

“Armani did his time and came out as a whole new person,” Perrin told The Detroit News.

McGinnis said police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.

“I’m confident that using those tools will help us get the answers that these families deserve,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle initially struck were transported to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the child was on the property but not inside the...
Smith County sheriff says child not inside residence during officer-involved fatal shooting
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Latest News

Power pole knocks out electricity in parts of downtown Longview.
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
FILE - R. Kelly is shown in a booking photo from 2019.
Judge drops R. Kelly sex-abuse charges at prosecutor’s wish
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
President of Tyler Economic Development Council Scott Martinez
Tyler Economic Development announces 412-acre purchase for business development