10 Video Games to Play While Iced Indoors This Week

Well, here we are once again. Frozen, closed down and probably bored. While I can not fix those first two issues, I can assist with your boredom. I’ve compiled a list of great games available to play through, Xbox game Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra and normal purchases for you to enjoy some solo adventures or even a fun family activity. So here is a list of the best things you can play out here.

A surprise entry (Tango Gameworks)

10. Hi-Fi Rush

Tango Gameworks

Xbox Series and PC

Available on Game Pass

From Bethsda and Tango Gameworks, a company that makes freaky horror games, comes one of the most joyously radical games of the year. Surprise! This is a really new one that snuck up and surprise released on Xbox and PC last week. Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team of allies rebel against an evil robotics enhancement megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! This one is especially fun because it’s thumping soundtrack syncs up to the characters, world and combat stylishly. You can find Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox Series S/X and PC for $49.99 or for free on Xbox Game Pass.

GoldenEye Returns (Rare Ltd)

9. 007 Golden Eye

Rare Games

Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch Online

Available on Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Return to a simpler time when Lan-parties were all the rage and Odd Job was cheating. Hop into the essential 007 experience brought to modern day audiences through emulation on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. With 20 campaign missions to master at a range of difficulty levels, unlockable cheat modes and a truly classic split-screen multiplayer mode for up to four players, GoldenEye preserves all the action and excitement of the original game – while adding Xbox achievements and a raft of new features that enhance its timeless gameplay for the modern day. Whether you’re a veteran player or a rookie agent taking on this genre-defining mission for the first time, GoldenEye is a legendary gaming experience not to be missed. Now go forth and golden gun a man.

Jin Sakai is great company (Sucker Punch Games)

8. Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch Games

PlayStation 4 and 5

Available on PlayStation Plus Extra

No game has quite so expertly made me feel like a badass samurai quite like this next one. Amongst the sweeping vistas of the island of Tsushima a Mongol invasion begins wiping out nearly every samurai on the island. Jin Sakai is the only survivor, now he must rescue his uncle, help the people of Tsushima and stop the Mongols. The question Jīn must ask himself is will he be willing to sacrifice his honorable samurai code in order to become what this war needs? Then get distracted by yellow birds leading you to nifty new sword covers. Stylish, weighty combat makes every encounter into a cinematic masterpiece. Beautiful, brush touched environments feel like they flowed straight off the concept art and the soundtrack.. Don’t even get me started on this gorgeous soundtrack that send chills straight down my spine. WOOH. Plus, they got the whole Iki Island expansion offering you a chance to truly become the monkey king. Ghost of Tsushima is one of my all-time favorite experiences and you should play it and you should also pet all the foxes. You can get Ghost of Tsushima on PS4/PS5 for $59.99 or free with PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium.

Soccer with Rocket powered cars (Psyonix)

7.Rocket League

Psyonix Games

PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC

Available for Free on all Platforms

It’s like soccer...but with rocket powered cars. Play online or split-screen locally and take on the wonderfully wacky world of car soccer. Not much else to say about this one other than play it. Rocket League is just goofy fun for the whole family. Pulling off insane flips to score an explosive goal is a feeling unlinke any other. Get behind the wheel of one of the best free-to-play games out there.

Go on go do a flip.

Cal Kestis v.s. The Galaxy (EA Games)

6. Jedi Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC

Available on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Essentials

Following the events of Order 66, Jedi Fallen Order picks up 4 years into the rule of the Empire as Cal Kestis, a Jedi padawan, tries to hide from the Empire before being thrown into the an adventure to rescue the force sensitive children around the galaxy and restore the Jedi order. Visit new and fantastic Star Wars planets, unlock new force powers, customize your lightsaber and take on the devious Jedi hunting Inquisitors in one of the best Star Wars stories in years. Plus it’s a great time to get caught up since Jedi: Survivor comes out April 28th. You can still get Jedi Fallen Order on PlayStation Plus until February 7th and on Xbox Game Pass.

Bricks on bricks of adventure (WB Interactive)

5. Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga

Traveler Tales

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC

Available on Xbox Game Pass

If you love Star Wars but want something to do with the kids, look no further than Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Explore the Trilogies in Any Order – Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey. ● Play as Iconic Heroes and Villains –More than 300 playable characters from throughout the galaxy. It’s a great way to introduce younger kids to Star Wars and a fun way to hang out in the galaxy far far away. You can grab The Skywalker Saga for $59.99 or free on Xbox Game Pass.

All Out Warfare (EA Games)

4. Battlefield 2042

EA Dice

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC

Available on Xbox Game Pass

After a rushed launch and a year of updates, Battlefield 2042 is finally back to being a solid Battlefield experience. Battlefield 2042 marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. With support for 128 players, prepare for unprecedented scale on vast environments. Massive fights of All-out-warfare across a bevy of large maps, you can dive into a tank, dominate the skies as a helicopter and squad up with specialists across the four classes. 2042 is always a good time and the insane ways combat happens just make the feeling of going to war with your buddies that much better. Jump into all out warfare for $29.99 or for free with Xbox Game Pass.

Guardians together are stronger (Bungie)

3.Destiny 2

Bungie

PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC

Available for Free to start (Expansions require purchase)

Join your friends and millions of other players to journey through a single evolving universe. Experience a cinematic campaign filled with heroes and villains, earn legendary rewards from the deepest dungeons, and become infamous by crushing other players in intense PvP combat. Take on the enemies of the light with incredible powers across three classes. A fantastic story mode, deep lore, raids, strikes and worlds on worlds to explore. There is even a new expansion coming later in February so if you end up enjoying the base game, you can get geared up for Light Fall ahead of time.

A little something for everyone (Sega)

2. Yakuza Series

Sega

PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC

Available on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra

I can’t quite explain why the Yakuza series is so enjoyable so...just go play all of them and tell me what you think. You take on the role of down on your luck Yakuza members just trying to find justice and make the world a better place, which makes this a game for everyone. Because Yakuza has everything. Karaoke? Yep. Box car racing? Duh. Fighting a man with an eye-patch who is a zombie, police officer and a taxi driver? Naturally. Mellow dramatic Yakuza story with wacky characters at every turn? Of course. So whatever you are looking for Yakuza probably has it. The Yakuza series is available to play on PlayStation Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass for free.

Friendship ending races (Nintendo)

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch

Available to purchase on Nintendo Switch

It’s Mario Kart. You love Mario Kart. Play with friends and family across 50 plus maps with tons of familiar faces and watch as your relationships come undone when you hit your wife with a blue shell right before she crosses the finish line. Time trials, cup tournaments and a robust set of items to destroy each other with. Family bonding at it’s finest. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available for Nintendo Switch for $59.99.

These are just some of the many, many excellent games available through services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra. Now go, enjoy the many escapist worlds of gaming while we all wait to thaw out.

