Smith County sheriff says child not inside residence during officer-involved fatal shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a child was present on the property when deputies shot and killed a man at a residence Saturday evening.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the child was on the property but not inside the residence. The shooting victim, Brandon Duvall, 32, was killed inside the residence after deputies said he pointed a pistol at them.

Deputies were first sent to the residence in the 23000 block of County Road 459 in the northwestern portion of Smith County after a woman identified herself as the victim of an assault by her boyfriend at their house. Duvall, identified as the assailant, reportedly left the area in his vehicle at a high rate of speed prior to the officers’ arrival. Duvall lost control of his vehicle at the end of the driveway and struck a power pole that knocked out electricity to several houses in the area.

Deputies responded again to the residence at 9:22 p.m. the same night. Two deputies arrived at the house at 9:34 p.m. At 9:35 p.m. shots were reported fired and EMS was requested at 9:36 p.m. as CPR was being administered to Duvall. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:55 p.m.

The Texas Rangers were called to conduct an independent investigation of the incident per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol. Smith County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jon Johnson held an inquest and ordered an autopsy for Duvall. Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave in accordance to the department’s protocol.

