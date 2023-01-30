Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy is in the hospital following a wreck on Loop 323 on Sunday. Three vehicles were involved, and one other driver has also been hospitalized.

At about 4 p.m., a sheriff’s office deputy was northbound on Loop 323 responding to an active domestic disturbance with lights and siren when the crash occurred, according to Sgt. Larry Christian.

As the deputy proceeded into the intersection at E. Front Street, another vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by the deputy; a third vehicle was then struck incidental to the initial collision, Christian said.

Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle initially struck were transported to the hospital. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

