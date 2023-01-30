Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information about a burglary that occurred at James Grocery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nearby residents are asked to check security cameras to see if there is anything suspicious on their devices.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are urged to contact Investigator Aaron Jones at (936) 572-7559 or (936) 598-5601.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Duvall
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family...
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle initially struck were transported to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Tyler
Nathanael Lee Chardonnay
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting

Latest News

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to send in information.
Shelby County authorities searching for burglary suspects
Gregg County Commissioners Court
Gregg County Commissioners Court reroutes ARPA funds from broadband infrastructure
Gregg County Commissioners Court
Gregg County Commissioners Court reroutes ARPA funds from broadband infrastructure
Power lines.
Rusk County Electric Co-op to get portion of $2.7B federal investment for upgrades