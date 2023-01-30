Rusk County Electric Co-op to get portion of $2.7B federal investment for upgrades

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-billion dollar investment from the federal government is set to help improve electric service for several East Texas counties.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security.

“These critical investments will benefit rural people and businesses in many ways for decades to come,” Vilsack said. “This funding will help rural cooperatives and utilities invest in changes that make our energy more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable. Investing in infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband and energy – supports good-paying jobs and keeps the United States poised to lead the global economy.”

This Rural Development investment will be used to connect 1,996 consumers, and build and improve 91 miles of line. This loan includes $1,445,500 in smart grid technologies. Rusk County Electric is headquartered in Henderson, Texas, and serves 22,828 consumers over 3,927 miles in Rusk, Gregg, Panola, Nacogdoches, and Shelby counties all in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.