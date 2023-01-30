Rains, Elysian Fields, Waskom ISDs announce school closures for Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rains ISD is the latest school district to announce a school closure for Monday, January 30 due to weather conditions.

According to the Rains ISD official Facebook page, the closure is due to “icing on bridges and dangerous road conditions.” The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is already reporting several car wrecks caused by icy bridges.

This school closure announcement comes a day after Elysian Fields ISD and Waskom ISD announced they will also be closing their campuses Monday, citing the recent flash flooding and unsafe road conditions.

