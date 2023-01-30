New Tyler Legacy and Tyler High head football coaches re-unite

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new Tyler High head football coach, Rashaun Woods, was in attendance during the appointment of the new Tyler Legacy head football coach , Beau Trahan, to re-unite with his old friend.

“I know the guy, I know the quality of character that he has. When I was a coach at John Marshall, he was at Tulsa. He made sure we had everything we needed when we cam tp camp, trying to get better. " said Rashaun Woods when asked why he was in attendance.

Friends off the field but on the field both coaches are already looking forward to their teams matchup.

“That’s gonna be a fund one, coach does a really good job. It’s one day a year and we will be up for it. I know he’ll be up for it. We’re gonna have a lot fun with it I know that.” said Beau Trahan.

