Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

New Tyler Legacy and Tyler High head football coaches re-unite

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new Tyler High head football coach, Rashaun Woods, was in attendance during the appointment of the new Tyler Legacy head football coach , Beau Trahan, to re-unite with his old friend.

“I know the guy, I know the quality of character that he has. When I was a coach at John Marshall, he was at Tulsa. He made sure we had everything we needed when we cam tp camp, trying to get better. " said Rashaun Woods when asked why he was in attendance.

Friends off the field but on the field both coaches are already looking forward to their teams matchup.

“That’s gonna be a fund one, coach does a really good job. It’s one day a year and we will be up for it. I know he’ll be up for it. We’re gonna have a lot fun with it I know that.” said Beau Trahan.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Duvall
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault
His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family...
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
Nathanael Lee Chardonnay
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
Kenneth Hastings
Henderson County officials capture burglary suspect who fled on foot
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported in Rusk County
Injuries, minor gas leak reported after car hits Henderson residence

Latest News

New Tyler football coaches re-united.
The new Tyler Legacy and Tyler High head football coaches re-unite
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the...
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title
“If you want to catch more and bigger bass, you’re in the right spot.”
Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities