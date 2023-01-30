Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today, scattered showers and areas of drizzle/light rain. As we’ve already seen today, there will be travel issues in areas where temperatures are below or near freezing. Bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways will likely have slick spots, especially in the northern/northwestern half of East Texas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for several East Texas counties, and First Alert Weather Days have been declared through Wednesday.

For some, temperatures will remain near or below freezing for most of the next couple of days, while others will warm into the 40s each afternoon. A line from approximately Mt. Pleasant to Palestine divides the region, those to the northwest below freezing, those to the southeast above. While the greatest ice accumulation totals from this system should be to our west, it is possible that parts of our area see half an inch or more of ice over the next three days. Please make sure you are using caution when travelling and are prepared in case you can’t make it to your destination. Unnecessary travel toward DFW and Waco is not encouraged for the next couple of days.

By Friday the worst should be behind us, and the sun will return to the East Texas skies. The coming weekend looks cool, but dry. Highs in the 50s and 60s, which is about normal for early February. For those anxious about this week’s forecast, I would remind you that this will be nowhere near as significant as February 2021. Stay warm and have a great Monday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

