Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide that took place outside a north Laredo night club in December of 2022 has been captured in Mexico.

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata was arrested at a hotel in Mexico City this weekend.

This after joint efforts between the U.S. Marshals and the Mexican Military proved to be the right formula in locating him.

Covarrubias Zapata was identified as the prime suspect in the shooting death of Daniel Arroyo, 32 after his body was found on Del Mar Boulevard on Dec. 23rd of 2022.

Zapata had reportedly fled to Tamaulipas where officials said he remained in hiding before making his way to Mexico City.

He’s currently in custody pending being transferred back to the U.S.

