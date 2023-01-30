Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply

(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Shan-D Water Supply, which serves the Tatum area.

Due to a lightning strike that caused reduced system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Shan-D to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, contact Ron Martin at Shan-D Water Supply, 12163 County Road 2191 N in Tatum. He can also be reached by phone at (903) 431-4811.

