American State Bank building in Tyler damaged after fire breaks out Sunday night

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters were called in to a reported structure fire on old Jacksonville Highway late last night.

The structure in question was the American State Bank building. According to the Fire Marshal the flames were on the the outside of the building and never made it to the inside. The building was closed at the time of the fire and there have been no reported injuries.

The cause for the fire has not been determined.

American State Bank fire in Tyler
American State Bank fire in Tyler(Arthur Clayborn)

