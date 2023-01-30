American State Bank building in Tyler damaged after fire breaks out Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters were called in to a reported structure fire on old Jacksonville Highway late last night.

The structure in question was the American State Bank building. According to the Fire Marshal the flames were on the the outside of the building and never made it to the inside. The building was closed at the time of the fire and there have been no reported injuries.

The cause for the fire has not been determined.

American State Bank fire in Tyler (Arthur Clayborn)

