Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.

Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat.

According to police, his family has not heard from him in over five days.

Anyone with information is to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

