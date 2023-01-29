Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco police search for missing man

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.

Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat.

According to police, his family has not heard from him in over five days.

Anyone with information is to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

