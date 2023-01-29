Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas African American Museum celebrates 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver’s East Texas tour

In honor of his teachings, the Texas African American Museum unveiled a special piece of art featuring Professor George Washington Carver, valued at $6,500.
Plaques made of Dr. George Washington Carver, honoring his legacy.
Plaques made of Dr. George Washington Carver, honoring his legacy.(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George Washington Carver toured the East Texas and Dallas area 100 years ago teaching about agriculture and how to put nutrients back into the soil.

In honor of his teachings, the Texas African American Museum celebrated the anniversary of his tour by unveiling a special piece of art featuring Professor George Washington Carver, valued at $6,500.

“He was a trailblazer. He really made things a lot easier for the farmers and for them to be able to say he came to the East Texas area.”

Dr. Carter’s initial tour started at Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Texas, in 1923. He then headed to Mineola High School, Forth Worth High School, Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas, Forney High School, Samuel Houston College of Austin, Texas College of Tyler, Ellim Springs, and then Wilie University of Marshall.

He was known as one of the most prominent black scientists of the early 20th century.

While a professor at Tuskegee Institute, Carver developed techniques to improve types of soils depleted by repeated plantings of cotton.

“There are a lot of farmers here in the East Texas area that were having issues as well, with more or less putting nutrients back into the soil,” said Donnie Howard, chairman of the advisory committee at the Texas African American Museum.

He wanted poor farmers to grow other crops, such as peanuts and sweet potatoes, as a source of their own food and to improve their quality of life.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
D'Corian Haywood
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

Lufkin hosted its inaugural Lufkin Creative event, the Lufkin Art Walk, on Jan. 28.
Lufkin celebrates inaugural art walk, strives to become Cultural Art District
An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2.
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas
The East Texas Gem and Mineral Show
Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show