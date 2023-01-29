Texas African American Museum celebrates 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver’s East Texas tour

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George Washington Carver toured the East Texas and Dallas area 100 years ago teaching about agriculture and how to put nutrients back into the soil.

In honor of his teachings, the Texas African American Museum celebrated the anniversary of his tour by unveiling a special piece of art featuring Professor George Washington Carver, valued at $6,500.

“He was a trailblazer. He really made things a lot easier for the farmers and for them to be able to say he came to the East Texas area.”

Dr. Carter’s initial tour started at Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Texas, in 1923. He then headed to Mineola High School, Forth Worth High School, Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas, Forney High School, Samuel Houston College of Austin, Texas College of Tyler, Ellim Springs, and then Wilie University of Marshall.

He was known as one of the most prominent black scientists of the early 20th century.

While a professor at Tuskegee Institute, Carver developed techniques to improve types of soils depleted by repeated plantings of cotton.

“There are a lot of farmers here in the East Texas area that were having issues as well, with more or less putting nutrients back into the soil,” said Donnie Howard, chairman of the advisory committee at the Texas African American Museum.

He wanted poor farmers to grow other crops, such as peanuts and sweet potatoes, as a source of their own food and to improve their quality of life.

