Suspect arrested following Carthage shooting(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody for an early morning shooting in Carthage, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith.

A 911 call reporting the shooting in the 600 block of South Adams Street was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded and found a black male on the side of the street with gunshot wounds. No suspect was present on arrival, according to Smith.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a Longview hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

A suspect was later developed following more investigative work. Smith said an arrest warrant was then issued with the assistance of the Panola County District Attorney’s Office for Nathanael Chardonnay.

The warrant was served just after 7 a.m., and Chardonnay was taken into custody.

