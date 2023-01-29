SFA announces temporary president

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has announced Dr. Steve Westbrook will serve as temporary president until May.

Westbrook was declared to be the sole finalist for the position, and his title has been changed from interim to temprary president in honor of the work he has done for the university.

Westbrook was brought on board after the mutually agreed upon decision for previous president Scott Gordon to resign back in April.

The board will continue to search for an 11th president to serve after the current term ends.

