Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was shot and killed by Smith County Sheriff deputies after pointing a pistol in their direction, Sheriff Larry Smith said in a statement early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 7 p.m. Saturday reporting a domestic disturbance in the 23000 block of County Road 459. The caller identified herself as the victim of an assault by her boyfriend at their house. The victim’s boyfriend, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Duvall, had left the area in his vehicle at a high rate of speed prior to the officers’ arrival. Duvall lost control of his vehicle at the end of the driveway and struck a power pole that knocked out electricity to several houses in the area.

Responding deputies started a search for Duvall but did not locate him. A report was taken by the responding officers and arrangements were made for the victim to leave the residence for the night. She later changed her mind and refused to leave the residence after deputies arranged for her to stay in a hotel room, the press release stated.

At 9:22 p.m. a female identifying herself as Duvall’s mother called Wood County 911 and was given the main number to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch. She told the dispatcher that she was not at the location, but that her husband had called her, and she said she could hear Duvall beating his girlfriend and that he was also threatening his father. Deputies again responded to the location. The caller said there were guns in the house but did not know if he had one at the time.

The first two responding deputies arrived at 9:34 p.m., and at 9:35 p.m., one of the deputies notified dispatch that shots were fired. EMS was called for at 9:36 p.m. as CPR was being administered to Duvall. At 9:55 p.m. Duvall was pronounced dead, the statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Preliminary investigations determined that as the two deputies entered the residence, they found Duvall in a bedroom. A rifle with a scope was leaning against the bed next to him and he had a pistol in his hand. As Duvall pointed the pistol in the direction of the deputies, they both shot at Duvall, striking him several times, according to the sheriff’s office statement.

The Texas Rangers were called to conduct an independent investigation of the incident per Smith County Sheriff Office protocol. Smith County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jon Johnson held an inquest and ordered an autopsy for Duvall. Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave in accordance to the department’s protocol.

