Injuries, minor gas leak reported after car hits Henderson residence
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Police and Fire are on the scene of a vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Marshall street.
A vehicle has struck a residence, according to a social media post by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Injuries are reported along with a minor gas leak, but no further information is currently available.
