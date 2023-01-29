Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Injuries, minor gas leak reported after car hits Henderson residence

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported in Rusk County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported in Rusk County(Rusk County OEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Police and Fire are on the scene of a vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Marshall street.

A vehicle has struck a residence, according to a social media post by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

Injuries are reported along with a minor gas leak, but no further information is currently available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Addison Duvall, 32
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault
An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2.
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
Suspect arrested following Carthage shooting
Suspect arrested following Carthage shooting
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait

Latest News

Kenneth Hastings
Henderson County officials searching for burglary suspect who fled on foot
At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland.
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
Suspect arrested following Carthage shooting
Suspect arrested following Carthage shooting
Brandon Addison Duvall, 32
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault