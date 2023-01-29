Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Holly Lake community holds benefit for fireman battling cancer

It was a simple benefit spaghetti meal that meant an awful lot to Holly Lake Firefighter Doug Attaway: a gesture of support called “His Fight is Our Fight.”
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas community came together today to help one of their own in his battle with cancer.

It was a simple benefit spaghetti meal that meant an awful lot to Holly Lake Firefighter Doug Attaway: a gesture of support called “His Fight is Our Fight.”

A 15-year veteran of the Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Attaway was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in November.

No silent auction, no gimmicks -- it was a simple call to the public to come out and have a $10 meal to help attaway with the medical bills that will soon roll in. And, his neighbors responded in a big way.

Attaway and organizer Freida Jones talk about the response from the public.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Duvall
Man killed in Smith County officer-involved shooting following alleged domestic assault
His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family...
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
Nathanael Lee Chardonnay
Man charged with attempt to commit murder in Carthage shooting
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
Kenneth Hastings
Henderson County officials searching for burglary suspect who fled on foot

Latest News

“If you want to catch more and bigger bass, you’re in the right spot.”
Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities
Plaques made of Dr. George Washington Carver, honoring his legacy.
Texas African American Museum celebrates 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver’s East Texas tour
Lufkin hosted its inaugural Lufkin Creative event, the Lufkin Art Walk, on Jan. 28.
Lufkin celebrates inaugural art walk, strives to become Cultural Art District
His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family...
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune