Holly Lake community holds benefit for fireman battling cancer

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas community came together today to help one of their own in his battle with cancer.

It was a simple benefit spaghetti meal that meant an awful lot to Holly Lake Firefighter Doug Attaway: a gesture of support called “His Fight is Our Fight.”

A 15-year veteran of the Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Attaway was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in November.

No silent auction, no gimmicks -- it was a simple call to the public to come out and have a $10 meal to help attaway with the medical bills that will soon roll in. And, his neighbors responded in a big way.

Attaway and organizer Freida Jones talk about the response from the public.

