Henderson County officials searching for burglary suspect who fled on foot

Kenneth Hastings
Kenneth Hastings(Brownsboro Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Hastings has been found and taken into custody according to the sheriff’s office.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies responded to a burglary report and detained three suspects, but one fled on foot still handcuffed.

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Seven Points Police Department responded to a burglary in progress off of CR 2116 north of Seven Points.

Deputies located the suspects at the Fast Trip gas station north of Seven Points, according to a social media post from the Brownsboro Police Department, and Kenneth Hastings was detained with handcuffs behind his back.

While law enforcement were detaining two other suspects, Hastings fled on foot still handcuffed, the post said.

The sheriff’s office and other agencies are in the area attempting to locate Hastings. If you see him, please notify the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-5128.

