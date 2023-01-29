Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bend’s Barefoot Camp offers Texans place where nature thrives

Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp's accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEND, Texas (KLTV) - Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives.

Almost five hours west of us in Central Texas, off of FM 580 in San Saba County, is the small community of Bend. Most know it as the location of Colorado Bend State Park.

Known as an area where nature thrives, it is home to beautiful waterfalls and scenic overlooks, but a short distance from the state park is the little-known area of Barefoot Camp.

Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.

