Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This afternoon, Veterans of Foreign Wars honored veterans at the Hamptons Assisted Living facility in Tyler. Today marks 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, officially ending the Vietnam War and restoring peace in that country.

In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient for his service in Vietnam. Today, he reflects on his time overseas.

