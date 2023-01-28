Vehicle crashes into Jersey Mike’s Subs in Tyler

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle accelerated into the sandwich shop, Jersey Mike’s Sub, located at 1690 South Beckham Avenue.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a wrecker service was there to remove the vehicle promptly from the scene.

According to Tyler Police Officer Joshua Smedley, the driver accidently hit the gas pedal when he meant to hit the brake and accelerated into the entrance of the store. No one in the store was injured.

The passenger suffered no injuries and walked away unharmed. The owner of the lot is currently in contact with an insurance company to be able to fix damage that the incident caused.

