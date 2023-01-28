Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy with scattered showers today. Storms possible tomorrow.
Cloudy with scattered showers today. Storms possible tomorrow.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today as scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder move through the area. Today won’t be a complete washout, but it will be a wet day. Expect temperatures to peak in the lower half of the 60s this afternoon, and then cool into the upper 50s this evening. While rumbles of thunder will be possible today, severe weather is not expected for our Saturday. Sunday we’ll not be quite as lucky. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather tomorrow, and though that threat is quite low, it is worth mentioning. We’ll see development of more showers and thunderstorms early Sunday morning, and they’ll move south into Deep East Texas through the day. Sunday definitely looks like the nastier day of the weekend given the more widespread showers we’ll see.

The rain should come to an end Sunday night, making for a dry and cloudy start to our Monday, before more rain is possible Monday evening. This will be the trend for most of the next week, rinse and repeat. Multiple opportunities for showers will be with us through at least next Thursday, but thankfully this is only forecast to be liquid precipitation. That said, if your travels take you to DFW or areas to the north and west, I would check forecasts for those areas as it does look like they could see some winter precipitation at times this week. We’ll continue to watch that, plus the storm potential for tomorrow and keep you updated. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Latest News

