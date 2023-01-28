One year after Pottsboro boy sings with Blake Shelton, his family directs spotlight on CHD awareness & organ donors

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One year ago, Wyatt McKee became a Lake Texoma country star.

“It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old,” said Blake Shelton, reading a poster Wyatt handed him.

“It was amazing to feel all that love and support for Wyatt,” said Harley McKee.

While singing on stage with Blake Shelton, he gained a few fans of his own.

Wyatt received hundreds of letters, invitations to fish and went to Disney with Make a Wish.

He even got a guitar.

“This is one of the things he put on his wish list so he could be more like Blake Shelton,” said McKee. “He got so much love, can’t beat that.”

Even his Facebook group, Wyatt Strong, now has thousands of followers.

Wyatt McKee: 2,000?!

Harley McKee: 2,000, yeah!

All of them cheer Wyatt on as he waits for a heart transplant.

“Knowing that there’s not just us keeping him in our prayers,” said McKee. “There are so many people out there helping keep up the word and praying for him every day to hopefully get a new heart soon.”

Wyatt was born with a congenital heart disease, preventing the left side of his heart from growing.

Friday is day 780 on the waitlist.

“Seems like forever,” said McKee.

His family is using this time to raise awareness.

“There are so many more people that know of Wyatt’s story and of just CHD in general, you know, more people are learning about it every day,” said McKee.

If there’s one thing his mom wants people to take away from Wyatt’s story, it’s to become an organ donor.

“Just takes one little check mark on the back of your driver’s license to become an organ donor and save lots of people’s lives,” said McKee.

Because of Wyatt’s size, it will take a special heart to be a donor match.

Still, his family is hopeful that he’ll get the call - a day they can only imagine will be as magical, if not more, as the moment he sang with Blake Shelton.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.