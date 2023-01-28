Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
No injuries reported after house fire in Payne Springs

Crews arrived to find a single-story dwelling with heavy fire on the left side and through the...
Crews arrived to find a single-story dwelling with heavy fire on the left side and through the roof.(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire Rescue volunteers were alerted to a house fire on East Quanah Road at about 4:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find a single-story dwelling with heavy fire on the left side and through the roof, according to a social media post from the fire rescue. Firemen entered through the front door to extinguish the fire, assisted by Gun Barrel City and Eustace fire departments.

There were no injuries, according to the post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office. Please contact the office if you have any information regarding this fire.

