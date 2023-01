TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters were seen in the backyard of the residence the smoke was coming from.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire to start and how many pepole were inside the structure.

