Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

US sweetens pot for studies on spent nuke fuel storage

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. government is offering more money to find a solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from the nation’s commercial nuclear power plants.

The Biden administration sweetened the pot this month, putting up $26 million in grant funding for communities to study potential interim storage sites. The deadline to apply is next week.

The extra funding comes as top elected officials in New Mexico and Texas look for ways to stop two proposed multibillion-dollar interim storage facilities from being built along the state line.

New Mexico lawmakers advanced legislation this week seeking to ban construction of such a facility without state consent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Wesley Wade Wallace (left) and Alice Marie Hayes
Wells home invasion victims say they escaped while captors slept

Latest News

Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
File
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting
Day five in the Murdaugh trial