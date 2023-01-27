Three years after her son’s murder, one mom still waits for justice

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - To June O’bar, Jeremy was a son.

“He just had a friendly, easy going personality,” said O’bar.

He was also a father.

“From the minute she was born, he picked her up, he changed her diapers, he took care of her,” said O’bar.

And he was a friend.

“Everybody that knew him loved him,” said O’bar.

In June of 2020, police said they found Jeremy dead from gun shot wounds at a Sherman home.

“We live in hell everyday because of what happened,” said O’bar.

Police arrested Beau Watson, charging him with murder.

“I can’t sleep at night without picturing it or seeing something,” said O’bar. “You see a car go by that looks like his. Somebody says something that is what he said. It’s just everything reminds you of it, and it just hurts.”

For June, the wait for a trial is agony.

“Every time they do something or postpone something it’s like they’re cutting the wound open and just rubbing something in it,” said O’bar.

While she waits, court records show Watson bonded out of jail on $200,000 three months after he was booked in, almost three years ago.

“Whoever can afford a good lawyer gets to do whatever they want and literally get away with murder,” said O’bar.

The District Attorney’s office confirmed with News 12 Watson is no longer required to wear an ankle monitor while out on bond because a court ruled he could remove it.

“It’s not fair,” said O’bar. “He can live his life, and we’re on hold.”

The trial was originally scheduled for May of 2021.

It was rescheduled for this past Monday, but again it was canceled.

The DA’s office said it follows a code requiring the criminal trials of those who are incarcerated to go first.

“To me, that makes it sound like it’s kind of all about money because he can afford his bond so he can go free,” said O’bar.

Watson’s trial is now on the court docket for July 10.

“Another six months that the wound stays open,” said O’bar.

Too long, she said to wait for a closure that’s not guaranteed.

“There is no way to fix it until it’s finished like it needs to be done, and we just need justice so we can start to heal,” said O’bar.

