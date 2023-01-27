Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Temple police investigating first murder of 2023

Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not clarify whether...
Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not clarify whether he is charged with murder.(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The victim in a shooting on Jan. 25, identified by Temple police as as 27-year-old Michael Powell, has died and the case is now being investigated as the first murder of 2023.

Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not clarify whether he is charged with murder.

Online jail records show Alsum is being held at the Bell County Jail for an “offense unknown/third degree felony.”

The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of S. 31 Street.

Powell was shot and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later succumbed to his wounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Wesley Wade Wallace (left) and Alice Marie Hayes
Wells home invasion victims say they escaped while captors slept

Latest News

From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
Frankston ISD's 4-day instruction week benefits.
Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year
Source: KLTV Staff
Longview Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund projected to remain solvent
Cherokee County students filling up meal packets for Kids Against Hunger
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
They are seeking donations to continue to be able to give out free supplies to families who...
Ministry-based Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview seeks donations