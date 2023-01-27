Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pence: ‘Mistakes were made’ in classified records handling

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, Nov. 17, 2022, in Simi Valley, Calif. Pence will deliver a keynote address at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting this weekend in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home.

“Let me be clear about something: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said at an appearance at Florida International University in his first public comments since the discovery. “Mistakes were made.”

The discovery made public by Pence’s team earlier this week marked the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive papers from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. The Department of Justice was already investigating the discovery of classified documents in former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office.

Pence said “I take full responsibility” for the documents being in his possession. He said he had directed his counsel to work with the National Archives, Department of Justice and Congress and fully cooperate in any investigation.

The former vice president said national security depends on the proper handling of classified documents, but he hopes that people realize that he acted swiftly to correct the error.

“We acted above politics and put national interests first,” he said.

Pence was at the university to talk about economic freedom and to sign copies of his new book, “So Help Me God.”

