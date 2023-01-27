Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunny and Cold/Mild on Fri. Clouds and Rain on Sat/Sun
Clear and Cold tonight. Sunny and Mild on Fri. Cloudy Sat/Sun with good chances for rain. Even a few thundershowers.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another sunny day is expected on Friday with a cold start and a very mild afternoon. Lows should be near freezing in the morning, then nearing 60° during the middle part of the afternoon. Increasing clouds on Friday night with rain chances increasing on Saturday. About .50″ of rain is possible starting Saturday morning and ending Sunday morning. A cold front is likely on Sunday morning and a few isolated thundershowers will then be possible. Rain ends by afternoon and a few rays of sun will be possible. more clouds and more rain Monday through Wednesday allowing our rainfall total for the next 6 days to be near 1.00″ or a little more in some spots. For the most part, temperatures should be on the cool side. Nothing too cold and nothing too warm. A very windy day is likely on Saturday as the southerly winds increase to 15-25 mph with a few gusts higher. A few windy days next week are expected...Wednesday and Thursday. North to Northeast winds at 15-20 mph gusts 25 mph during those days. Have a wonderful rest of your Thursday Night.

