Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another frosty start with temperatures near freezing this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine again today with slightly warmer temperatures reaching the lower 60s this afternoon.  Southwest winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 15 and 20 mph.  Clouds increase tonight with a chance for rain by tomorrow morning.  The chance for rain increases through the day becoming likely by evening and lasting overnight into at least Sunday morning.  Rain will end by Sunday afternoon, but clouds hang on with temperatures back in the 50s for the end of the weekend.  Clouds start off the new week with a chance for rain returning quickly Monday afternoon and increasing through midweek with even cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Police Lights
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-27-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 1-27-23
Sunny/Cold-Mild on Fri. Clouds and Rain Sat/Sun.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Sunny/Cold-Mild on Fri. Clouds and Rain Sat/Sun.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Nice Friday. Clouds/Rain Sat/Sun.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips