Missing College Station teen believed to be in danger

Chaylie Giebas was last seen near her residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway in College...
Chaylie Giebas was last seen near her residence in the 1600 blk of Southwest Parkway in College Station.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, Jan. 27, issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory on behalf of the College Station Police Department for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas.

The girl has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 26.

She was last seen near her residence in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway.

Authorities believe she is in the company of people who will place here in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

If you have information contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

