Ministry-based Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview seeks donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ministry-based facility, Buckner Children and Family Services, has been supporting the community since 1879.

Now, they are seeking donations to continue to be able to give out free supplies to families who need it the most through their exchange program.

Buckner Children and Family Services’ exchange program began in 1993. It provides hygiene and cleaning products to clients with families in need and runs every 2 months.

“Our main needs are going to be cleaning products, laundry detergent, paper towels, a floor cleaner, an all-purpose cleaner and also hygiene items,” said Sarah Beasley, the director of Buckner Family and Children Services in Longview.

She said they are serving more families now than in the previous years, which is why they are currently struggling to provide items.

“I think it’s an average cost of sixty dollars a month for a normal size, an average size, family and some of our families have several kids, four or five kids, so those costs can add up quickly when you are buying shampoo and toothpaste,” said Beasley.

“The facility invites all of their 189 clients to the exchange program and gives away 100 kits on average,” said Beasley.

“This year we are doing a big push in receiving hygiene, new hygiene and new cleaning supplies for our families, because we realize what a large need it is,” Beasley said.

Amanda Richardson takes faith and finance classes at Buckner Family and Children Services.

“I look forward to coming here for the cleaning products because sometimes they can be more expensive in stores, and it helps out a lot,” said Richardson.

“They don’t have to make that choice; they don’t have to decide whether they are going to feed their children or if they are going to buy the cleaning supplies to keep their house well,” said Beasley.

Donated items can be dropped off at Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview.

