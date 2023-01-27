Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund projected to remain solvent

Longview Firefighter Pension should remain solvent
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview firemen’s relief and retirement fund is on the right track based on the projections made by the consultant, Foster & Foster at Thursday evening’s City Council meeting.

Back in February of 2022, city council called on a bond election in the amount of $45.6 million to help address unfunded liabilities in the firefighter’s pension fund.

According to the Chairman of Longview Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund, Kolby Beckham, the city would run out of funds in 30 years if no action had been taken.

“It was an infinite status meaning that even though we had money above what the normal cost was, it wasn’t enough to pay what the cost of the fund was going up every year.’

And by calling on this bond election, Longview citizens approved the bond later in May to ensure that current and retired firefighters get their benefits.

At tonight’s City Council meeting, Foster & Foster gave an update on the fund since the bond approval saying the plan is projected to remain solvent, meaning they will be able to pay their debts.

Looking ahead, they plan to watch the stock market to protect from any losses since its poor performance at the beginning of 2022.

Foster & Foster says they are hopeful that the market will return as negative downturn years are followed by rebound years.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
Terence Andrus
Death row inmate whose appeal was rejected by Supreme Court kills self in Livingston prison
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
Police Lights
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

Latest News

Frankston ISD's 4-day instruction week benefits.
Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year
Cherokee County students filling up meal packets for Kids Against Hunger
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
They are seeking donations to continue to be able to give out free supplies to families who...
Ministry-based Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview seeks donations
Longview Firefighter Pension
Longview Firefighter Pension should remain solvent