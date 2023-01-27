Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday.

Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation.

After a search warrant was issued to search a package 10 pounds of Meth were found and seized, according to the social media post.

