Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday.
Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation.
After a search warrant was issued to search a package 10 pounds of Meth were found and seized, according to the social media post.
