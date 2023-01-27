Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday.

D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.

According to an arrest affidavit for Roberson, Haywood, his step-brother (Albro), uncle (Roberson), and a fourth person who is not charged in relation to the murder of Glenn, used a borrowed SUV to drive from Lufkin to Diboll. Once in Diboll, the four eventually drove into a parking lot, leading to a confrontation with multiple parties, including Glenn, in a parking lot at the intersection of Cypress Street and Robert Nash Street.

Haywood was sentenced to eight years in prison for the deadly conduct charge, a total of 16 years for the evading arrest charges and 30 years for murder. He will served the sentences concurrently.

When asked for comment following the hearing, Trina Jackson, older sister of Damarion Glenn, said the sentences given should have been higher.

“30 (years) is not enough,” Jackson said. “Damarion was not a street thug. ... Everything Damarion did was for his family that he loved.”

Previous reporting:

3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen

