Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the...
Governor Abbott received a briefing from state medical and emergency response experts on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s ongoing response to the virus.(Office of the Texas Governor)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines.

Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the Texas Economic Development Council, Industrial Asset Management Council, International Economic Development Council, and Northeast Texas Economic Developers Roundtable. She has served as a member of the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation and the Gregg County Historical Commission.

Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.

Other appointees include Trasa Cobern, Stacey Neal Combest, April Graham, Elizabeth Johnson and Ellen K. Ramsey.

